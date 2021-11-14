STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MSRTC employee attempts suicide in Palghar amid ongoing transport strike

On Saturday evening, driver Deepak Khorgade, employed at the MSRTC's Jawhar depot in Palghar, allegedly consumed poison at his home, a police official said.

Published: 14th November 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

PALGHAR: A 30-year-old MSRTC employee, who had been on strike along with other transport corporation workers, allegedly tried to commit suicide at his home here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

A section of employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) have been on strike since last month, demanding that the cash-strapped corporation be merged with the state government, so that they get the status and benefits of government employees.

On Saturday evening, driver Deepak Khorgade, employed at the MSRTC's Jawhar depot in Palghar, allegedly consumed poison at his home, a police official said.

Later, his family members took him to the Jawhar sub-hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The employee was depressed and worried about his future, the police official said quoting the information received by them.

Jawhar police station's inspector Appasaheb Lengre told reporters that they were enquiring into the incident and no case was registered so far.

The Maharashtra government has formed a committee to look into the demand of the employees for the merger of the corporation with the state government.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050, or N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention 1800-121-203040 or ‘Vidiyal’ suicide prevention helpline run by Coimbatore police 0422-2300999.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC Strike
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp