Naxals kill four in Gaya accusing them of being police

By PTI

GAYA: Four persons of a family, including two women, were killed by Naxals who blew up their house in a remote village of this district and hung them from a cattle shed in the courtyard, a top police officer said.

According to ADG, Law and Order, the incident took place in Dumariya police station area, close to the Bihar-Jharkhand area, where members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) attacked the house of Saryu Singh Bhokta late Saturday night.

The Maoists left behind a pamphlet in which they accused Bhokta and his family of being police informers whose tip-off had led to an encounter in March this year when four naxals were killed in a gunbattle with a joint team of local police and COBRA battalion and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered.

Bhokta was not at home at the time of the attack but the assailants bumped off his two sons and their wives and hung their bodies from bamboo poles in the cattle shed.

Bombs were set up inside the house which was charred as a result of the explosion.

"Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar is camping at the site of the incident, supervising search operations for nabbing the culprits. Police chiefs of other districts along the border with Jharkhand have also been asked to launch combing operations in view of the naxal activity which comes ahead of Panchayat polls scheduled in the area on November 24," the ADG added.