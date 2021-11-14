STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel to probe incidents during protest against Tripura violence in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Minister Patil said that the police are collecting information on people who were part untoward incidents in Malegaon, Amravati, Parbhani and Nanded.

Published: 14th November 2021 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil

Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Sunday said that they will set up the probe panel to investigate the violence that occurred during the protest against Tripura violence in some parts of Maharashtra.

Patil said that the police are collecting information such as who had sought permission for the protests, participants and people who indulged in stone-pelting, damaging the shops and other untoward incidents in Malegaon, Amravati, Parbhani and Nanded.

“The panel will probe all these things through every angle such as anyone deliberately instigated the violence, delivered hate and inflammatory speeches, sharing videos and messages on social media etc.

"Besides, after the minority protest in Amravati, during the BJP bandh, the stone pelting and damaging shops incident took place that incident will be also probed by the panel. Whether this was preplanned or natural reactions? The situation in Amravati is peaceful. However as precautionary measures, the curfew has been imposed and even internet service has been suspended for the next four days in Amravati,” the home minister said.

ALSO READ | Tripura violence: Two Delhi-based women journalists detained by Assam police

Meanwhile, the state home minister also confirmed that Milind Teltumad, who was a central member of the Maoist organisation, was killed in the anti-rebel operation in Gadchiroli on Saturday. Patil said it was a big and successful operation that will be noted in the history of India.

“Gadchiroli police carried out the operation for more than ten hours on Saturday at the dense forest area of Gadchiroli. The death of Milind Teltumade is a big achievement of our police force. There was Rs 50 lakh bounty over Temtumade for the several years.

"In this operation, 26 Maoists were killed that including 20 males and 6 females. The police also recovered 29 weapons from these deceased Maoists that include AK-47, SLR, AK with UBGL attachment, 303, 12 bore, pistol etc," Patil added.

Eknath Shinde, Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli said that in this major anti-rebel operation, four jawans got injured, however, they are fine. “I personally spoke with two jawans over the phone. We congratulate them on such big operations. We have deployed additional force in this area for a few more days. The situation is under control but we are taking utmost care and precautions if there is any retaliation," the minister said.

