Policeman injured in militant attack in J&K's Srinagar

A team of the Srinagar Police carried out a raid in the Jamalata area of Nawakadal after learning about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

14th November 2021

Police

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A policeman was injured after militants fired at a police party in the Nawakadal area of the city on Sunday, police said.

He said as the team approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists started indiscriminate firing, resulting in injuries to one police personnel.

The injured policeman was evacuated to a nearby hospital, the spokesman said.

He said keeping in view the safety of the civilians and the evening rush in the area, the police team exercised maximum restraint.

However, reinforcements of the police and the CRPF laid cordon of suspected clusters of houses and search has been started, the spokesman added.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter, he said.

