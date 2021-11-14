STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajbhar to join Akhilesh's 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' from UP's Ghazipur to Azamgarh

Samajwadi party began this yatra on October 12, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 14th November 2021 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) National President Om Prakash Rajbhar will join Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav for 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' on Tuesday, informed the party sources.

Om Prakash Rajbhar will join Akhilesh Yadav from Ghazipur to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh for 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra'.

Samajwadi party began this yatra on October 12, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a former BJP, have become allies for the 2022 UP assembly polls.

Earlier on October 9, Yadav had expressed confidence about winning the polls in Uttar Pradesh and said that the people of the state were disappointed with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

"We are again getting an opportunity to hold rath yatra and this time, it is a 'Vijay Yatra' of Samajwadi Party. The people of Uttar Pradesh are disappointed with the BJP government," Yadav had told ANI earlier.

He further said that his party is optimistic about getting 400 seats and securing a landslide victory.

"The way BJP is running the government in the state and at the Centre, it is not for the people and they are unhappy with the party. As a result, the Samajwadi party is very optimistic about 400 seats in the upcoming elections," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Om Prakash Rajbhar Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Vijay Yatra UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp