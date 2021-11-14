STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Should get it translated for clarity, says Salman Khurshid amidst Hindutva controversy

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday said that the Congress party's attack on Hinduism is not a coincidence but an experiment.

Published: 14th November 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SAMBHAL: Taking a dig at those who targeted his book over comparison between Hindutva and ISIS, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday said that those 'poor in English' should get it translated for clarity as he has used the word 'similar' and not 'same'.

"There is word 'similar' in English which means having a resemblance. I regret that I wrote in English; they seem poor in English, should get it translated for clarity," he said.

Salman Khurshid reacted after Bharatiya Janata Party reacted furiously over the excepts of the book.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday said that the Congress party's attack on Hinduism is not a coincidence but an experiment. He alleged that the nature of Congress is to attack Hinduism whenever they get a chance.

The former union minister Salman Khurshid further said that the enemies of Hinduism are those who are trying to defame the religion.

"Those who misuse religion, irrespective of what religion they follow, are the enemies of religion. ISIS and Boko Haram defame Islam but no Islamic followers opposed it. I had not said ISIS and Hindutva same, I had said that they are similar," Khurshid said.

Speaking to media persons during his visit to Kalki Dham, he said, "I am visiting Kalki Dham. I would not be here if I would have any issue with any religion. I believe that Hinduism spread peace in the world."

"It seems that some people are trying to defame Hinduism. They are enemies of Hinduism and are afraid that their truth will come out. They will ban any book which reveals their truth," he added.

On Wednesday, Khurshid got embroiled in controversy for allegedly "defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism" in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times".

Khurshid's book on the Ayodhya verdict was released last week. It explored the Apex Court's landmark judgement on the Ayodhya dispute. Senior Congress leader Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like "ISIS and Boko Haram".

Meanwhile, two Delhi lawyers have filed complaints on Thursday with Delhi Police against Khurshid, for allegedly defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism in his book.

The development comes at a time when seven states in the country namely Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are slated to go for assembly elections in the year 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salman Khurshid ISIS Congress Hindutva
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp