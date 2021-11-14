Should get it translated for clarity, says Salman Khurshid amidst Hindutva controversy

By ANI

SAMBHAL: Taking a dig at those who targeted his book over comparison between Hindutva and ISIS, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday said that those 'poor in English' should get it translated for clarity as he has used the word 'similar' and not 'same'.

"There is word 'similar' in English which means having a resemblance. I regret that I wrote in English; they seem poor in English, should get it translated for clarity," he said.

Salman Khurshid reacted after Bharatiya Janata Party reacted furiously over the excepts of the book.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday said that the Congress party's attack on Hinduism is not a coincidence but an experiment. He alleged that the nature of Congress is to attack Hinduism whenever they get a chance.

The former union minister Salman Khurshid further said that the enemies of Hinduism are those who are trying to defame the religion.

"Those who misuse religion, irrespective of what religion they follow, are the enemies of religion. ISIS and Boko Haram defame Islam but no Islamic followers opposed it. I had not said ISIS and Hindutva same, I had said that they are similar," Khurshid said.

Speaking to media persons during his visit to Kalki Dham, he said, "I am visiting Kalki Dham. I would not be here if I would have any issue with any religion. I believe that Hinduism spread peace in the world."

"It seems that some people are trying to defame Hinduism. They are enemies of Hinduism and are afraid that their truth will come out. They will ban any book which reveals their truth," he added.

On Wednesday, Khurshid got embroiled in controversy for allegedly "defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism" in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times".

Khurshid's book on the Ayodhya verdict was released last week. It explored the Apex Court's landmark judgement on the Ayodhya dispute. Senior Congress leader Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like "ISIS and Boko Haram".

Meanwhile, two Delhi lawyers have filed complaints on Thursday with Delhi Police against Khurshid, for allegedly defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism in his book.

The development comes at a time when seven states in the country namely Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are slated to go for assembly elections in the year 2022.