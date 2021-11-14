STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swachh Amrit Mahotsav: Chhattisgarh wins in cleanest state category third year in a row

Chhattisgarh will be awarded in the cleanest state category by President Ram Nath Kovind in the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav event.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh will be awarded in the cleanest state category by President Ram Nath Kovind in the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav event to be held in New Delhi on November 20, a state government official said on Sunday.

The state had won in this category for the third consecutive year, having won it in 2019 and 2020 as well, in what the official said was the world's biggest mass based cleanliness competition.

"The survey assessed door-to-door garbage collection, scientific disposal of waste, open defecation free and garbage free status, citizens feedback etc to choose winners. Chhattisgarh will not only be awarded as a state, but its 61 cities will also be rewarded for their excellent performance. It becomes the state with the highest number of cities being awarded," he said.

Explaining the efforts that went into the win, the public relations department official said Chhattisgarh was the only state in the country where over 9000 'swachhata didis' were collecting 1,600 tonnes of wet and dry waste door-to-door and scientifically disposing it of.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel amd Urban Administration and Development Minister Shivkumar Dahariya congratulated the people of the state as well as the hard work put in by its sanitation workers and supervising officials.

