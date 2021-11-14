STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two attempt suicide near Maharashtra secretariat in support of MSRTC employees' stir; held along with 4 others

A group of activists of the Jan Shakti Party reached outside the state secretariat 'Mantralaya' in south Mumbai around 11 am.

MSRTC has lost about Rs 125 crore since the strike began on October 28.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two men allegedly tried to commit suicide outside the Maharashtra secretariat on Sunday in support of the ongoing strike by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), a police official said.

Later, the two men and four other women who staged a protest in the middle of a road were detained, he said.

They started shouting slogans against the government for not fulfilling the demand of the MSRTC employees who are on strike since last month, seeking for the merger of the corporation with the state government, he said.

Two men from the group then allegedly tried to immolate by pouring kerosene on themselves, while four women sat in middle of the road in support of the demand of the MSRTC employees, the official said.

However, police officials present there caught hold of the two men and foiled their suicide bid, he said.

The police then took the two men and the four women protesters to Marine Drive police station.

A woman protester said they will agitate outside state Transport Minister's Anil Parab's residence to press for the demand of the MSRTC workers.

Another protester claimed the government has money to raise the salaries of MLAs, but not of the state transport bus service workers.

