Udit Raj appointed chief of Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress other than Professionals

The party also named additional executive members to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

Published: 14th November 2021 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Udit Raj

Congress member Udit Raj (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday renamed the All India Unorganised Workers Congress as the Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress other than Professionals, and appointed Udit Raj as its chairman.

The party also named additional executive members to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal of the appointment of additional names in the executive committee, permanent invitees and special invitees of the DPCC, with immediate effect, a party statement said.

She also appointed presidents of seven District Congress Committees of the DPCC, with immediate effect.

Five permanent invitees and 15 special invitees to the DPCC were appointed.

All former MLAs are ex-officio members of the executive members of the DPCC.

"The Congress renamed the All India Unorganised Workers Congress as the Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress, and appointed Udit Raj its chairman. It also appreciated the work of outgoing chairman Arbind Singh," the statement said.

On Sunday, the party also named Beena Shantaram as the head of the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress.

The Congress also appointed Samrat Ray as head of NSUI's Tripura unit.

