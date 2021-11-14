STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vice-President Naidu's granddaughter gives Rs 50 lakh for treatment of kids by cutting wedding cost

A cheque of Rs 50 lakh was given to Hyderabad-based 'Hrudaya - Cure a Little Heart Foundation' in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 14th November 2021 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On Children's Day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's granddaughter Sushma contributed Rs 50 lakh for the treatment of children with heart ailments belonging to weaker sections of the society by cutting down on her wedding expenditure, sources said.

Set to be married next month, she had vowed to cut on her marriage expenditure so that her grandparents and parents could contribute Rs 50 lakh for the cause, they said.

A cheque of Rs 50 lakh was given to Hyderabad-based 'Hrudaya - Cure a Little Heart Foundation' in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Shah was the chief guest at the 20th anniversary of Swarna Bharati Trust being run by Naidu's daughter Deepa Venkat.

The trust has been engaged in the empowerment of rural women and youth through vocational training, skill development etc.

Amit Shah complimented the Sushma and her parents, Harshvardhan and Radha, for their noble gesture and the trust for its dedication to the cause of rural people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Venkaiah Naidu Vice President
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp