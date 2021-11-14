Young RTI activist found murdered in Bihar, sparks public outcry

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The recovery of the dead body of an RTI-activist -turn-digital journalist by police on Friday under mysterious circumstances in Bihar's Madhubani district has sparked a major uproar in the public.

Buddhinath Jha alias Avinash Jha (25) went missing on Tuesday evening at Bennipatti and his body was found dumped at an isolated place with burnt marks.



Multiple sources said that Jha was exposing misdeeds of local people, contractors and others through his Youtube channel after unearthing their secrets through the RTI.

Recently, he had exposed many illegal medical clinics being run in the district his findings had led to the closure of many such clinics. Sources said that Jha never compromised with the local wrong-doers even after he was intimidated or offered gratifications.

Jha was last seen venturing out from his home on Tuesday evening in CCTV footage near his house in Benipatti. He was last seen going out -- leaving his motorcycle at home. He left his office and laptop opened while venturing out from the room and was seen walking while speaking on a cellphone.

When he didn't return, Jha's family alerted the local police station and lodged a complaint. According to a source, Jha's cellphone was traced switched off about 6km away from his home the next day. The police continued working but till the time of reporting on Sunday, no breakthrough was made in what appeared to be a meticulously planed murder of the RTI activist.

Buddhinath Jha was popular in the locality because of missionary zeal in exposing the wrong deeds and irregularities in the govt schemes also.