STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Young RTI activist found murdered in Bihar, sparks public outcry

Recently, he had exposed many illegal medical clinics being run in the district his findings had led to the closure of many such clinics.

Published: 14th November 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Buddhinath Jha alias Avinash Jha

Buddhinath Jha alias Avinash Jha was popular among the public with his TRI interventions. (Photo by special arrangement)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The recovery of the dead body of an RTI-activist -turn-digital journalist by police on Friday under mysterious circumstances in Bihar's Madhubani district has sparked a major uproar in the public.

Buddhinath Jha alias Avinash Jha (25) went missing on Tuesday evening at Bennipatti and his body was found dumped at an isolated place with burnt marks.

Multiple sources said that Jha was exposing misdeeds of local people, contractors and others through his Youtube channel after unearthing their secrets through the RTI.

Recently, he had exposed many illegal medical clinics being run in the district his findings had led to the closure of many such clinics. Sources said that Jha never compromised with the local wrong-doers even after he was intimidated or offered gratifications.

Jha was last seen venturing out from his home on Tuesday evening in CCTV footage near his house in Benipatti. He was last seen going out -- leaving his motorcycle at home. He left his office and laptop opened while venturing out from the room and was seen walking while speaking on a cellphone.

When he didn't return, Jha's family alerted the local police station and lodged a complaint. According to a source, Jha's cellphone was traced switched off about 6km away from his home the next day. The police continued working but till the time of reporting on Sunday, no breakthrough was made in what appeared to be a meticulously planed murder of the RTI activist.

Buddhinath Jha was popular in the locality because of missionary zeal in exposing the wrong deeds and irregularities in the govt schemes also.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buddhinath Jha RTI activist murder Bihar murder Bihar police Bihar RTI activist murder Avinash Jha
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp