Centre's ordidance to extend CBI, ED directors tenure is attempt to destroy democratic institutions: Manoj Jha

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Following the Centre's ordinance extending the tenure of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) director and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director to five years, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Sunday alleged that the move is an attempt to destroy democratic institutions.

"Parliament session is going to start after two weeks and before that, the decision to extend the tenure of the heads of CBI and ED through an ordinance raises doubts about the intention of the government. The ordinance has been brought by the government on November 14, which is the birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister and the strongest pillar of democracy. This is the government's intention to undermine democracy and destroy democratic institutions," Jha told ANI.

The Centre on Sunday moved an ordinance that extends the tenure of ED director and CBI director to five years.

At present, the Director of CBI and ED have been appointed for two-year tenure in office by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Act, 2003.

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the ordinance.

The central government is expected to table a law in Parliament to replace the same.