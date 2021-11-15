STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre's ordidance to extend CBI, ED directors tenure is attempt to destroy democratic institutions: Manoj Jha

The Centre on Sunday moved an ordinance that extends the tenure of ED director and CBI director to five years.

Published: 15th November 2021 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

RJD MP Manoj Jha (File Photo| IANS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Following the Centre's ordinance extending the tenure of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) director and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director to five years, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Sunday alleged that the move is an attempt to destroy democratic institutions.

"Parliament session is going to start after two weeks and before that, the decision to extend the tenure of the heads of CBI and ED through an ordinance raises doubts about the intention of the government. The ordinance has been brought by the government on November 14, which is the birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister and the strongest pillar of democracy. This is the government's intention to undermine democracy and destroy democratic institutions," Jha told ANI.

The Centre on Sunday moved an ordinance that extends the tenure of ED director and CBI director to five years.

At present, the Director of CBI and ED have been appointed for two-year tenure in office by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Act, 2003.

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the ordinance.

The central government is expected to table a law in Parliament to replace the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate CBI RJD Manoj Jha
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp