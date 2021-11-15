Coming generations will get further connected to Shivaji due to Purandare's work: PM mourns historian's death

By PTI

PUNE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the death of noted historian Balwant Moreshwar Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture, and noted that the coming generations will get further connected to Maratha king Shivaji because of him.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari and NCP chief Sharad Pawar also condoled the 99-year-old historian's demise.

According to the Maharashtra government, Purandare will be accorded a state funeral.

The historian, popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare, died at a Pune hospital on Monday after a brief illness.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee was considered an authority on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

His mortal remains were kept at his residence 'Purandarewada' here for people to pay their last respects.

Since morning, several people queued up at his residence to pay tributes to him.

Those who paid homage to Purandare here included Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Prime Minister Modi in a tweet said, "I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered."

The PM said Purandare was witty and wise and had rich knowledge of the Indian history.

"I had the honour of interacting with him very closely over the years. A few months back, had addressed his centenary year programme," he tweeted, posting a video of his address at the event.

Purandare will live on due to his extensive works, Modi said, extending condolences to his family and countless admirers.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a video message said Purandare explained about Shivaji Maharaj and his works to contemporary students and youth and because of this, the feeling of patriotism got infused in people.

"As a youth, I was among several such people who got inspired from Purandare and we came to know about the persona of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I will never forget him (Purandare)," he said.

Lauding Purandare's contribution in the field of history, Gadkari said the coming generations will not forget him.

NCP chief Pawar took to Twitter to express grief over Purandare's death.

"With the demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare, Maharashtra lost its luster in the field of literature and art. A heartfelt tribute to them!" the former Union minister tweeted.

Purandare was admitted to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital three days ago and was being treated for pneumonia.

He breathed his last shortly after 5 am on Monday, a statement from the hospital said.