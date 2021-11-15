STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drugs-on-cruise case: Approach Pune court to record jailed Kiran Gosavi's statement, NCB told

Private investigator Kiran Gosavi is currently in Yerwada jail in connection with cheating cases filed in some police stations of Pune.

Published: 15th November 2021 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Kiran Gosavi (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special NDPS court in Mumbai on Monday disposed of a plea of the NCB to record the statement of private investigator and witness Kiran Gosavi in connection with the October 2 drug bust on board a cruise ship, and asked the probe agency to approach a court in Pune.

Gosavi is currently in Yerwada jail in connection with cheating cases filed in some police stations of Pune, and the NCB told court that it wanted to record his statement under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in order to file a charge sheet in the drugs-on-cruise case.

The NCB told court the statements of panch witnesses would be part of the charge sheet and wanted directions to be given to the jail superintendent to allow the agency to examine, interrogate and record a voluntary statement.

Special Judge V V Patil disposed of the NCB's plea and directed it to approach a Pune court.

A cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai was raided by the NCB on October 2 and several people were held allegedly with drugs, the accused including film superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, who was later given bail by the Bombay High Court.

