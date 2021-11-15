STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAF lands fighter aircraft on Purvanchal Expressway ahead of its inauguration by PM Modi

More rehearsals will be carried out by the IAF at the airstrip before November 16, official sources said.

Published: 15th November 2021 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

An IAF fighter jet. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SULTANPUR: The Indian Air Force on Sunday landed fighter aircraft on the Purvanchal Expressway here as part of its rehearsal for an airshow on November 16 on the occasion of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More rehearsals will be carried out by the IAF at the airstrip before November 16, official sources said.

They said 30 fighter planes will showcase their might at the newly constructed expressway after Prime Minister Modi dedicates the 340-km long Purvanchal Expressway to the nation on Tuesday.

According to officials, the prime minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will land at this same airstrip in an IAF C-130 Hercules plane on Tuesday.

Three fighter planes had made rounds of the airstrip when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had arrived in Sultanpur to take stock of preparation for the Tuesday event.

Adityanath had on Friday said the expressway will prove to be the backbone of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"Its inauguration will be in a grand way, accompanied by an air show as a three-and-a-half-km long stretch near Sultanpur has been developed as an airstrip for emergency landing of aircraft," he had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Purvanchal Expressway
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp