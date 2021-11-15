Jhoot, Ahankar and Mehengai: UP acronym politics gets a bitter JAM taste

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a strong retort to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s JAM jibe, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former UP chief minister Akhileskh Yadav on Sunday said BJP’s JAM stands for “Jhoot (lies), Ahankar (Ego) and Mehengai (Inflation).”

The SP leader was speaking to media persons in Kushinagar during the third leg of his Vijay Rath Yatra which was kicked off on Saturday from CM Yogi Aditynath’s bastion Gorakhpur.

On Saturday, Shah claimed in Azamgarh during a public rally that while PM Modi brought JAM, based on Jandhan accounts, Aadhaar and Mobile, to eradicate corruption from the system, there was also an SP’s JAM meaning Jinnah, Azam Khan and Mukhtar.

Akhilesh Yadav during the ‘Samajwadi Vijay Yatra’

in Kushinagar on Sunday

Reacting to this, Akhilesh said: “They gave a new acronym — JAM. It does not work in diabetes. Samajwadi people have also defined JAM, the BJP’s JAM stands for Jhoot, Ahankar and Mehengai. Nobody lies more than the BJP. They have sent JAM, we will soon send butter for them.”

Lending support to farmers, Akhilesh said: “The BJP has brought three oppressive farm laws owing to which many farmers have lost their lives and a protest has been going on for almost a year now, but the BJP doesn’t care.”

Taking credit for the recently inaugurated Kushinagar airport, the SP chief said it was a brainchild of his government.

“Someone may call us backward but we are forward with our thoughts. We think of development despite being backward and they (BJP) think backward despite being of upper caste,” he said.

“Today UP is at the forefront of custodial deaths. Thoko raj is going on. Sensitive policing is needed. If Baba Yogi (CM) doesn’t know how to operate a laptop, then how will he do smart policing?” he added.

If the BJP gets one more chance, it will crush the Constitution, claimed the SP chief.