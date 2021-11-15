STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ladakh leaders announce agitation for statehood, land and job protection

People and parties in Leh had initially celebrated the bifurcation of J&K and scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A. (Photo | Twitter)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Twenty-seven months after the abrogation of articles 370 and 35A by the Centre, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) — representing political, religious, trading and student groupings and civil society members in the two districts of Kargil and Leh in Ladakh Union Territory — have announced a mass agitation to press for statehood, land and job protection to locals, two Lok Sabha seats and a Rajya Sabha seat and filling up of all vacant posts in the region.

KDA co-chairman Qamar Ali Akhoon told this newspaper that in August the Centre had told the LAB and KDA leaders to form a joint committee so that it can talk to them to resolve the issues.

“Even after the formation of a joint committee by LAB and KDA, the Centre hasn’t invited the leaders for talks and shown any seriousness in resolving our concerns,” he said.

Akhoon said complete shutdown will be observed in Ladakh region on December 6 to press the Centre to fulfil their demands.

He said both LAB and KDA demanded that the Centre should grant statehood with legislature to Ladakh so that Ladakhis could govern the Ladakhis and make rules. 

“We also demand constitutional safeguards on the pattern of 6th Schedule to protect the land and job rights of local population. We also want safeguards to protect our culture and environment. Ladakh should be given two Lok Sabha seats instead of the present one and also given one Rajya Sabha seat,” he said.

LAB president Thupstan Chhewang said they would launch a door-to-door campaign to mobilise people and struggle for the present and future generations of Ladakh.

While Kargil had opposed abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories, people in Leh had celebrated the move.  

With LAB now joining hands with KDA for fighting for constitutional safeguards, it is a complete turnaround for people of Leh and a shot in the arm for Kargil people.

