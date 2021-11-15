STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lakhimpur violence: Court rejects bail pleas of Ashish Mishra, two others 

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence on October 3 during a protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit there.

Published: 15th November 2021 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Lakhimpur Kheri: Ashish Mishra, accused in the Tikonia violence case, arrives at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri

Ashish Mishra, accused in the Tikonia violence case, arrives at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR: A court here rejected the bail pleas of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish and two others in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence on October 3 during a protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit there.

District and Sessions Judge Mukesh Mishra rejected the bail application of Ashish Mishra, alias Monu; Ashish Pandey; and Lavkush Rana, District Government Counsel Arvind Tripathi said.

During the around two-hour-long hearing, the prosecution submitted a case diary of the case, forensic and ballistic reports of four firearms received from a forensic science laboratory and statements of 60 eyewitnesses to establish the involvement of the accused, he said.

He said after hearing arguments, the court rejected the bail applications of the accused.

A special investigation committee formed to probe the violence had identified 12 other accused in the case and arrested them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Mishra Ashish Mishra UP Police Lakhimpur Kheri violence Lakhimpur Kheri Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp