Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expresses concern over declining decorum in legislatures

The speaker also emphasised on the roles and responsibilities of members in the House for the smooth conduct of proceedings.

Published: 15th November 2021 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Om Birla

Speaker Om Birla in the Lok Sabha. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday expressed concern over gradual decay in the discipline and decorum in the legislatures.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of 100th anniversary of the All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), he said it will ponder upon the continuing decline in decorum of the legislatures across the country.

AIPOC, the apex body of the legislatures in India, is celebrating its hundred years in 2021.

"The Shimla Conference will ponder over gradual decay in the discipline and decorum in the legislatures which is a matter of concern," he said.

The speaker also emphasised on the roles and responsibilities of members in the House for the smooth conduct of proceedings.

Talking about the anti-defection law, Birla said a committee was constituted on the subject matter during the Presiding Officers' Conference in 2019 and it is likely that a detailed discussion on the report will be held in Shimla.

