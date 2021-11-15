Overburdened with vaccination drive, polling duties, now order to sell jute bags peeves Jharkhand teachers

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Government teachers in Jharkhand are in a fix. An order has been issued, directing them to make arrangements to sell jute bags that come with the ration for mid-day meals.

Already overburdened with election duties, field surveys, vaccination drive and more non-teaching jobs, teachers are demanding they should be used for teaching only.

Jharkhand Midday Meal Authority issued the order.

“We have been raising our voice since long that teachers be freed from the responsibility of mid-day meal as it comes under the jurisdiction of school management committee,” said Bajrang Prasad, spokesperson of Jharkhand Pragatisheel Sikshak Sangh.

However, education minister Jagarnath Mahato said this should not affect teaching.

“This is no big deal. Empty bags are kept in the school. They just have to keep a record of those, sell them at a rate fixed by the government and deposit the amount in the account of Saraswati Vahini Sanchalan Samiti,” he said.