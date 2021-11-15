STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salman Khurshid's Nainital home vandalised, torched amid uproar over new book

Sharing pictures and videos of the incident, Khurshid wrote on Facebook, "I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?"

Published: 15th November 2021 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 06:17 PM

Salman khurshid house vandalised

Salman Khurshid has shared images of charred doors and broken window panes after his Nainital house was vandalised. (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

The Nainital residence of Congress leader Salman Khurshid was vandalised on Monday amid controversy over his new book where he has compared 'Hindutva' to radical Islam.

The video and photographs shared by Khurshid on Facebook show flames, charred doors and shattered window panes at his home. Two men are also seen trying to extinguishe the fire by throwing water.

"So such is debate now. Shame is too ineffective a word. Besides I still hope that we can reason together one day and agree to disagree if not more," Khurshid added.

Pictures shared by Khurshid on Facebook also show smashed windowpanes and a charred door. One video also shows a group of people waving a BJP flag standing around a fire and chanting slogans of "Jai Shri Ram".

Reacting to the development, party MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted: "This is disgraceful @salman7khurshid is a statesman who has done India proud in international forums &always articulated a moderate, centrist, inclusive vision of the country domestically." The mounting levels of intolerance in our politics should be denounced by those in power."

Khurshid recently courted controversy with his new book in which he has drawn parallels between 'Hindutva' and radical Islam. His 354-page book - 'Sunrise over Ayodhya-Nationhood in our times' - was termed as an analysis of the Ayodhya dispute.

