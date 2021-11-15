STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC moves notices for statutory resolutions in RS against ordinances on tenure of ED, CBI chiefs

The ordinances amend the Delhi Police Special Establishment Act, which is the parent law for the CBI, and the Central Vigilance Act, which covers the appointment of the ED director.

Published: 15th November 2021 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The TMC on Monday moved notices for statutory resolutions in the Rajya Sabha objecting to the ordinances by the government to extend the tenure of CBI and ED chiefs, sources said.

On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind had signed two ordinances promulgated by the Ministry of Law and Justice which state that after the two year term of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief ends, the Union government may extend his or her tenure by a year for three consecutive years.

The ordinances amend the Delhi Police Special Establishment Act, which is the parent law for the CBI, and the Central Vigilance Act, which covers the appointment of the ED director.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had raised objection to the ordinances route for the extension of the tenures questioning the government's hurry at a time when the winter session of Parliament was barely two weeks away.

On Monday, the party moved two separate notices for statutory resolutions for the two laws the government has amended through the ordinances to extend the tenure of ED and CBI chiefs.

"Two brazen Ordinances extend ED and CBI Director terms from 2 to 5 years #Parliament Winter Session begins two weeks from now. Be rest assured, Opposition parties will do all it takes to stop India from turning into an elected autocracy," tweeted TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien.

Sources indicate that such notices will be filed by other opposition parties in the run-up to the winter session of parliament. The two ordinances extending the tenure have drawn a lot of fire from the opposition parties who have all questioned their timing.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam indicated that his party too will move a disapproval motion against the ordinances. "On a polluted Sunday, the government has embarked on ordinance route to protect their caged parrots. Disapproval motion will be moved in Parliament against this ordinance raj. Distorting constitution Modi is in a hurry to make India a banana republic," Viswam said in a tweet on Monday.

