Two critically injured in TMC-BJP clash in West Bengal's Malda

By PTI

MALDA: Two persons were critically injured after being shot at during a clash allegedly between TMC and BJP supporters in West Bengal's Malda district on Monday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said that four people were arrested in connection with the incident that took place in Katlamari village in Harishchandrapur police station area.

TMC alleged that two of its supporters were injured after being shot at by BJP members, while the saffron party claimed that the incident was a result of in-fighting within the ruling party in the state.

The incident took place when two TMC supporters were traversing through the area and were allegedly attacked by the BJP members.

BJP district president Gobinda Chandra Mondal claimed that TMC is putting the blame on the saffron party but the incident happened due to factional fighting within the ruling party in the state.

TMC district spokesperson Shubhomoy Basu alleged that the BJP had hired goons from neighbouring Bihar to carry out the attack.