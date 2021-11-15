STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Youtuber arrested for filming video inside 'Nidhivan Raj' during night in UP's Mathura

According to a popular belief, Nidhivan Raj is the holy place where Radha and Lord Krishna play 'raas lila' during the night and no one is allowed to enter the place at that time.

Published: 15th November 2021 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MATHURA: Police on Sunday arrested the admin of a Youtube channel for allegedly shooting a video inside 'Nidhivan Raj' in Vrindavan here during night a week ago, officials said.

According to a popular belief, Nidhivan Raj is the holy place where Radha and Lord Krishna play 'raas lila' during the night and no one is allowed to enter the place at that time.

Gaurav Sharma, who runs Gauravzone Youtube channel, was arrested from his Delhi residence, police said "While Sharma has been sent to judicial custody, efforts to nab his associates are on," Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

During interrogation, Sharma admitted that he shot the video at the 'holy' place during the night of November 6 along with his cousin Prashant and friends Mohit and Abhishek, police said.

Sharma uploaded the video on Youtube on November 9.

However, he had to deleted it after priests protested against the shooting of a film inside the 'holy' place.

An FIR under section 295A of the IPC and section 66 of the IT Act was registered in Vrindavan police station following a complaint by Rohit Goshwami, the priest of Nidhivan Raj, according to the officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP Police
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp