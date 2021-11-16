STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12 firms booked for overpricing, diversion of fertiliser in Punjab

State Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha said FIRs have been lodged against several firms in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Mansa, Mohali and Jalalabad.

FIR, first information report

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Amid a shortage of fertiliser, the Punjab agriculture department on Monday said 12 firms have been booked for allegedly being involved in overpricing and diversion of subsidised urea for industrial purposes and sale of fertilisers from unauthorised sale points.

In an official statement, Nabha said administrative action was also initiated against the agriculture officer of Patiala for not acting against hoarding and black marketing of diammonium phosphate.

In an official statement, Nabha said administrative action was also initiated against the agriculture officer of Patiala for not acting against hoarding and black marketing of diammonium phosphate.

Nabha further said the Union government has assured of seven rakes per day of DAP from Monday onwards.

"With this, we will be able to cope with the situation within a week," he said, adding that the total pendency stands at 42 rakes as of now for all districts.

"If seven rakes come up every day, then we will cover up the entire shortfall within a week," Nabha added.

The minister also held a video conference with all officials of the agriculture department of the state and he congratulated the field staff for taking stringent action against hoarding, black marketing and overpricing.

He also asked the field staff to be in touch with the farmer unions and convey to them the latest allocation plan of DAP so that there are no protests.

Nabha asked the officials to coordinate with their deputy commissioners to ensure safe unloading at the railway stations.

