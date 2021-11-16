STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ABVP activists protest against namaz offered at Rajasthan college, chant Hanuman Chalisa

On November 12, a teacher in the Rajasthan University-affiliated college in Jaipur took objection to a student who offered namaz on the campus.

Published: 16th November 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

ABVP

ABVP (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A row erupted at a Rajasthan college after a student offered namaz on the campus last week and ABVP activists chanted the Hanuman Chalisa in "protest" on Monday.

After paying obeisance to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary in the campus on Monday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists read out verses of Hanuman Chalisa as a mark of protest.

Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) demanded the teacher be suspended for raising such objections in the name of religion.

"The teacher who took objection is affiliated to the RSS. The student was offering namaz in an open ground. Harassing someone in the name of religion is wrong," NSUI district president Rajesh Chaudhary said.

ABVP state secretary Hoshiyar Meena said they would not let the corridors of education get "tarnished".

He claimed it was not only a college student but others who were also offering namaz on the campus, which cannot be "tolerated".

Gandhi Nagar police have asked the vice-chancellor of the university to issue directions to its affiliated colleges to ensure such things do not occur on educational premises.

"We have asked the Vice-Chancellor to issue directions to affiliated colleges that such activities do not occur on educational premises," Gandhi Nagar SHO Nemi Chand said.

