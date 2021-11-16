STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Culture ministry plans disabled-friendly infrastructure in tourist spots

Published: 16th November 2021 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Disabilities Act wheelchair

Representational Image. (Express Illustration)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A slew of measures have been recommended in the draft of ‘general accessibility standards’ prepared by the culture ministry for harmonised and barrier-free environment for persons with disability (PwD) and elderly visitors coming to protected sites, monuments, libraries and museums. 

This includes provision of ‘well-demarcated’ common parking space at entry points, information handouts in Braille, trained staff or guides, wheelchairs or palanquins, among others. The guidelines, released earlier this month, are available on the ministry’s portal to receive feedback.

“People can send comments on the standards, preferably through email to the deputy Secretary, ministry of culture by November 21. Email IDs are dalpat.dgca@gov.in and cdnculture3@gmail.com,” said an official.

The guidelines also comprise a separate chapter on web accessibility — Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Ecosystem.

Web accessibility means that users with disabilities can perceive, understand, navigate, contribute and interact with the portal or applications without any hassle. It includes all forms of disabilities that may affect access.

