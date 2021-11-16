Drugs-on-cruise case: Mumbai court asks NCB to approach Pune court to examine Gosavi

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court, Mumbai on Monday disposed of the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) plea for recording statement of KP Gosavi, who is a witness in the drugs-on-cruise case and was arrested by Pune Police in a cheating case.

The court said that Gosavi is "technically" in judicial custody of another court and the NCB should approach that court (Pune court) for it.

Notably, a fresh case of cheating has been registered against Gosavi at Pune's Bhosari police station.

Three cases have already been registered against Gosavi in Pune city. Now with this fresh case in Pimpri Chinchwad, he has now four cases registered against him in the Pune district.

Gosavi and his bodyguard Prabhakar Rohoji Sail are independent witnesses to the seizure of contraband from Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchant.

Sail has alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship.

Gosavi came to the limelight after his selfie with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan went viral after NCB arrested Aryan in the drug-on-cruise case of Mumbai.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)