STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Festival to celebrate Varanasi’s culture and literary heritage starts today

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) is hosting the programme on behalf of the Ministry of Culture with the support of the Uttar Pradesh government and the Varanasi Administration.

Published: 16th November 2021 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs rituals for the consecration of Goddess Annapurna idol in Varanasi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Kashi Utsav, a three-day festival to celebrate the heritage of Varanasi city and the legacy of Goswami Tulsidas, Sant Kabir, Sant Raidas, Bhartendu Harishchandra, Munshi Premchand and Shri Jaishankar Prasad will start on Tuesday.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) is hosting the programme on behalf of the Ministry of Culture with the support of the Uttar Pradesh government and the Varanasi Administration under the aegis of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.

“Varanasi or Kashi has been chosen for this festival because of its rich cultural heritage and splendid history and resplendent beauty. The longest river of India, Ganges flows through Kashi and has been a source of inspiration to artists, scholars and writers, including the six legendary personalities who will be commemorated during the event,” said the ministry.

There will be panel discussions, exhibitions, film screenings, music, drama and dance performances as part of the event. Noted poet Kumar Vishwas will be presenting a performance on ‘Main Kashi Hun’ on Tuesday and while MP Manoj Tiwari will be delivering a musical presentation.

Retrieved idol installed at Vishwanath temple

LUCKNOW: Back to her abode after being retrieved from Canada, the 18th-century idol of Goddess Annapurna was installed and consecrated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amid Vedic rituals in the courtyard of Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Monday.

While extending gratitude to PM Narendra Modi after the consecration ceremony, CM Yogi Adityanath said earlier the idols of deities used to be smuggled out of the country, now they are being brought back.

The CM said that idol theft for smuggling went on unabated during previous regimes as they were not concerned about it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goswami Tulsidas Sant Kabir Sant Raidas Bhartendu Harishchandra Munshi Premchand Shri Jaishankar Prasad Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts Kashi Utsav
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp