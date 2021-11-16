STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gadchiroli naxal encounter toll rises to 27 as wanted ultra's body found in forest

The slain Naxal was identified as Sukhlal Parchaki, a resident of Kosami no.1 of Sawargaon outpost in the Gadchiroli district, located over 900 km from the Maharashtra capital.

Published: 16th November 2021 07:41 PM

Naxals

Four police personnel were also injured. (File Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The toll of Naxals killed in the encounter with police in a forest in Maharashtra's Gadhchiroli district on Saturday rose to 27 on Tuesday with the recovery of the body of an ultra, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head, during a search operation, an officer said.

The slain Naxal was identified as Sukhlal Parchaki (33), a resident of Kosami no.1 of Sawargaon outpost in the Gadchiroli district, located over 900 km from the Maharashtra capital.

Parchaki's body was found during a search operation in the forest of Mardintola, the site of the Saturday gun battle, this morning and his identity established, Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goyal said.

Parchaki was a Divisional Committee Member (DVC) of Maoists who was recently promoted to the Dandkaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZCM), the SP said, adding that Parchaki was carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head.

On Saturday, 26 Naxals, including senior cadre Milind Teltumbde, were killed in the fierce encounter with C-60 commandos that lasted for nearly ten hours.

Four police personnel were also injured.

"With the recovery of the body of a Naxal, their toll in this encounter has increased to 27," the SP said.

