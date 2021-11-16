STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Nurse who helped nearly 5,000 women during baby births dies of post-delivery complications

Jyoti Gavli gave birth to her second child on November 2 at the Hingoli Civil Hospital and died of bilateral pneumonia and other complications at a medical facility in neighbouring Nanded on Sunday.

Pregnant Woman

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: A 38-year-old nurse from Maharashtra's Hingoli district, who assisted about 5,000 women in delivering their babies, died due to complications developed after her own delivery, a health official said on Tuesday.

Jyoti Gavli gave birth to her second child on November 2 at the Hingoli Civil Hospital and died of bilateral pneumonia and other complications at a medical facility in neighbouring Nanded on Sunday, he said.

"As part of her work, she was deployed in the labour room of the Hingoli Civil Hospital. She worked till the last day of her pregnancy and then left for delivery. She was going to avail maternity leave post-delivery," Dr Gopal Kadam, Resident Medical Officer of the Hingoli Civil Hospital, told PTI.

Gavli served as a nurse at the civil hospital for last two years and had earlier worked at two other health centres for about three years, he said.

She underwent delivery at the civil hospital on November 2.

The same day, she was referred to a government medical facility in Nanded due to complications, the official said.

Gavli later developed bilateral pneumonia and was shifted to a private hospital in Nanded as she had to be put on ventilator support, he said.

"She died on Sunday. We generally conduct 15 deliveries at our facility in a day. She must have surely helped in about 5,000 deliveries during her service period of nearly five years," the official said.

