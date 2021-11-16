Man rapes, murders daughter for marrying man from another caste in MP

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: A shocking case of a young woman being raped and killed for honour allegedly by her father has been reported from the jungles on the outskirts of Bhopal. A 55-year-old farmer and son have been arrested by Ratibad police of Bhopal in connection with the case.

According to police sources, the forest department staff spotted the partially decomposed bodies of a woman and about a 6-month-old baby in a nullah in the jungles of Samasgarh on the Bhopal-Sehore border on November 14 evening.

The probe by the Ratibad police of Bhopal took the cops to the house of the deceased woman’s elder sister in the Ratibad area of rural Bhopal, who after sustained grilling by the police identified that the body parts were of her younger sister and nephew.

She told the cops that around a year and a half back, her sister married a man she loved after going against the wishes of parents and family (the family hailed from a scheduled caste) in the Bilkisganj area of Sehore district. The woman’s parents were enraged as the man belongs to an OBC caste.



A few weeks ago, the young woman along with her child came to her sister’s house in Ratibad, where her child died due to some infection on Diwali day (November 4). Her elder sister informed her father and brother about the infant’s death, after which the father-son duo came to Ratibad.

“Not knowing about their horrific plans, the young woman accompanied them back to Sehore for the last rites of her child. But on the way to Bilkisganj, the father-son duo stopped near the jungles of Samasgarh on the Bhopal-Sehore border. The young woman was then dragged into the jungles and raped by her father and later murdered for the honour. The infant’s body too was dumped there,” Ratibad police station in-charge Sudesh Tiwari said.

“The deceased woman’s elder sister was told by her father and brother over the phone about the ghastly crime on November 5, but she didn’t report it to police as they had threatened to kill her if she made the matter public,” Tiwari added.

Acting on the information, the Bhopal Police arrested the father-son duo on Monday late at night. The duo confessed that they committed the crime to avenge the disgrace the woman brought to the family by marrying a man from another caste.