Mizoram reports 611 new COVID-19 cases, single-day positivity rate 11.30 per cent

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 11.30 per cent from 15.90 per cent the previous day, as the 611 new cases were detected from 5,411 samples tested, it said.

Published: 16th November 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AIZWAL: Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,29,386 as 611 more people tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 463, a statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said on Tuesday.

The new cases were reported from 11 districts including Aizawl (310), Lunglei (74), and Serchhip (55). A 78-year-old man in Aizawl district succumbed to the COVID-19 infection, the statement said. The state now has 5,185 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,23,738 people have recovered from the disease, including 849 in the last 24 hours, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 95.97 per cent and the fatality rate is 0.35 per cent. The northeastern state has so far tested 13.78 lakh samples for COVID-19. According to state Immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, over 7 lakh people have been inoculated till Monday, of which 5.37 lakh beneficiaries have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

