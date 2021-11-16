Mizoram reports 611 new COVID-19 cases, single-day positivity rate 11.30 per cent

By PTI

AIZWAL: Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,29,386 as 611 more people tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 463, a statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said on Tuesday.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 11.30 per cent from 15.90 per cent the previous day, as the 611 new cases were detected from 5,411 samples tested, it said.

The new cases were reported from 11 districts including Aizawl (310), Lunglei (74), and Serchhip (55). A 78-year-old man in Aizawl district succumbed to the COVID-19 infection, the statement said. The state now has 5,185 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,23,738 people have recovered from the disease, including 849 in the last 24 hours, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 95.97 per cent and the fatality rate is 0.35 per cent. The northeastern state has so far tested 13.78 lakh samples for COVID-19. According to state Immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, over 7 lakh people have been inoculated till Monday, of which 5.37 lakh beneficiaries have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.