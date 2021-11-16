STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: Hindu Mahasabha to make Godse's statue with Ambala jail soil

The right-wing organisation's comments came on Monday when it observed Godse's death anniversary.

Published: 16th November 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi.

Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi. (File | Agencies)

By PTI

GWALIOR: The Hindu Mahasabha has said it will make a statue of Nathuram Godse with soil brought from Haryana's Ambala Central Jail, where the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi was hanged to death in 1949.

The right-wing organisation's comments came on Monday when it observed Godse's death anniversary.

"The Mahasabha activists last week brought the soil from the Ambala jail, where Godse and Narayan Apte were executed. This soil will be used to make the statues of Godse and Apte and they will be installed at the Mahasabha's office in Gwalior," the outfit's national vice president Dr Jaiveer Bharadwaj told reporters.

The Mahasabha activists installed the statues of Godse and Apte at 'Balidhan Dham' in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) on Monday, he said.

"We will construct such Balidan Dham in every state," he added.

He further said the Gwalior district administration had seized Godse's bust (installed at the Mahasabha's office here) in 2017, but it was not returned so far.

Bharadwaj also alleged that the Congress was responsible for the country's partition (in 1947) which resulted in killings of people on a large scale.

Meanwhile, Gwalior's Additional Superintendent of Police Satyendra Singh Tomar said there was no public programme of the Hindu Mahasabha here on Monday.

No statue has been installed so far and the police are keeping an eye on the outfit's activities, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balidhan Dham Hindu Mahasabha Nathuram Godse Ambala Central Jail Mahatma Gandhi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp