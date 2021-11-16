Nadda sets off Uttarakhand campaign with pitch to martyrs’ families

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: BJP national president JP Nadda flagged off the party’s ‘Shaheed Samman Yatra’ from poll-bound Uttarakhand’s Chamoli on Monday which will commemorate the martyrs of the Indian Armed Forces.

“Our soldiers laid down lives to protect our nation in many wars including 1962, 1965 as well as 1971 and many other battles. We must never forget their sacrifices and honor them so that coming generations can draw inspiration from them,” said Nadda.

The yatra which will conclude on December 7, will see the collection of soil from the homes of 1,734 martys across 13 districts of Uttarakhand in a signature move.

He also praised PM Modi for the decision ‘One Rank One Pension’ for the welfare of the soldiers.

“The Congress dragged it’s feet over the matter for decades,” Nadda said.

Former CM Harish Rawat dismissing the BJP’s efforts, said the ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ leaders from Indian National Congress are going to negate all the ‘pomp and show’ with the support of the people of Uttarakhand.

