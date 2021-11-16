STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nawab Malik shares WhatsApp chat between Kiran Gosavi, Kashiff Khan; asks why no action being taken

Referring to the WhatsApp chat, Malik raised questions on Khan not being questioned in the case.

Published: 16th November 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (File Photo| ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday shared a screenshot of a purported Whatsapp chat between the witness in drugs on cruise case KP Gosavi and an informer that contains the name of Kashiff Khan, on his official Twitter handle and questioned the connection between Khan and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

Referring to the WhatsApp chat, Malik raised questions on Khan not being questioned in the case.

"Here is a WhatsApp chat between K P Gosavi and an informer which mentions Kashiff Khan. Why is Kashiff Khan not being questioned? What is the relationship between Kashiff Khan and Sameer Dawood Wankhede?" tweeted Malik.

On November 8, Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh had on Monday confirmed that he was invited to the Cordelia cruise party by Fashion TV head Kashiff Khan in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

Addressing a press conference, Shaikh had said that he does not know him personally and does not have his contact number.

"Being a minister, I get invited to many events and parties. I was invited to the cruise party by one Kashiff Khan. I don't know him personally and I also don't have his contact number. If someone has any evidence, then they should bring it forward," Shaikh had said.

The Maharashtra Minister said that two agencies are currently probing the entire issue and the truth would come out soon.

Meanwhile, the Pune Police on Friday registered a fresh case of cheating against Kiran Gosavi, a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, at Bhosari police station.

Three cases have already been registered against Gosavi in Pune city. With a recent case lodged in Pimpri Chinchwad, he has now four cases registered against him in the Pune district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawab Malik KP Gosavi Kashiff Khan Sameer Wankhede NCB
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp