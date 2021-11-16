STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not a postman, says irked Chhattisgarh Governor on Jheeram attack report

CM Bhupesh Baghel has refused to make the report public and reconstituted the probe panel while his cabinet colleague Ravindra Choubey expressed apprehension that the report has been leaked.

Published: 16th November 2021 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uike

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uike (Photo | Twitter /@GovernorCG)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Amid the ongoing political sparring in Chhattisgarh over the judicial probe report on the May 2013 Jheeram Maoist attack in Bastar, Governor Anusuiya Uike finally broke her silence saying she does not know why the panel had submitted it to her.

“I am not a postman to carry the report from one place to another. Where the commission had to submit, it’s their prerogative. So, ask the panel’s head why it was given to me. I have my rights. After taking legal advice, I sent the report to the government,” she informed.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has refused to make the report public and reconstituted the probe panel while his cabinet colleague Ravindra Choubey expressed apprehension that the report has been leaked.

The BJP countered the charge saying that Congress has needlessly given a political spin to the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anusuiya Uike 2013 Jheeram Maoist attack Bhupesh Baghel
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp