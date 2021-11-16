Our target is to raise Delhi's per capita income to Singapore's level by 2047: Sisodia

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the AAP government's target is to raise Delhi's per capita income to Singapore's level by 2047.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Sisodia said the national capital's growth rate has reached 11-12 per cent in the last six years and the per capita income is three times the national average.

Highlighting that Delhi is one of the fastest growing states in the country, the deputy chief minister said the Arvind Kejriwal government is committed to fostering a progressive business environment in the city.

"In Delhi, the growth rate has been 11-12 per cent over the last 5-6 years. Delhi's contribution to the country's GDP is 4.4 per cent despite having only 1.49 per cent of the country's population. Delhi's per capita income is 3 lakh 54 thousand, which is three times the national per capita income standard," Sisodia said.

"The government intends to raise Delhi's per capita income to that of Singapore by the 100th anniversary of the country's independence in 2047," he added.

Sisodia made the remarks during a virtual meeting headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday evening.

Discussions were held during the meeting to improve the country's economy and accelerate the pace of development in the states.

The deputy chief minister said the service sector accounts for 85 per cent of Delhi's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He stated that the Kejriwal government is constantly working on several developmental issues in Delhi that require the Centre's cooperation.

"Kejriwal government's special focus is on health, education and environment. If the central government cooperates, Delhi will soon be counted among the developed cities of the world, Lack of land with the Delhi government is the biggest challenge in the all-round development of Delhi and it expects cooperation from the central government," Sisodia said.

On the infrastructure front, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is redesigning 540 km roads in Delhi and these "world-class roads" will be celebrated all over the world.

"The redesigning of these roads will cost Rs 11,000 crore. The Delhi government is currently funding this project with its own funds, but it expects the Centre to contribute as well. People from all over the world visit Delhi, India's capital, they should have a positive impression of the country after seeing roads here," Sisodia said.

Sisodia also apprised the Union finance minister that his government has taken a slew of measures, including implementation of Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, to tackle rising pollution. He observed that e-vehicles are adopted in such a large number in developed countries because these countries also invest in setting up a large number of charging stations.

He said the Delhi government also intends to make the city country's e-vehicle capital. "The Delhi government requires the Centre and DDA's cooperation in this direction because the DDA owns the majority of the land in Delhi. The Delhi government has purchased 1,000 e-buses in order to reduce pollution. In the coming days, the Delhi government intends to purchase 4,000-5,000 e-buses, for which the central government will indeed be required to cooperate," Sisodia in the statement.

He said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has given land to private trusts to build hospitals in recent years, but these trusts have not been able to use the allotted land.

"These lands should be audited by the central government. If the trusts are unable to construct a hospital on these lands, the Delhi government is willing to construct world-class hospitals there. This will aid in Delhi's development," he said.

He said to build a college or university in Delhi, the state government has to purchase land from DDA at higher prices.

If DDA changes its policy with the intervention of the central government, it will be of great help, the statement said. According to government data, the city has 29 planned industrial areas and four flatted factory complexes.

There are also 25 non-conforming industrial clusters. "On paper, these are non-conforming areas, but all (commercial) activities take place there. The central government should conform these areas as soon as possible so that they can contribute to the growth of Delhi," he said in the statement.

Sisodia asserted that his government intends to build a world-class multilevel manufacturing hub in Rani Khera. "The Delhi government is developing a knowledge-based Industrial Park in Baprola. In Kanjhawala, the government plans to build an integrated industrial township. The proposed project will be a large greenfield project spanning 920 acres," he said.

He also said Delhi is leading in Ease of Doing Business and the government has repealed 454 old rules from 16 departments. "Doorstep delivery of 125 services has been started. Traders no longer have to waste time and effort visiting government offices when they can access all services online. With this service, the Delhi government has made it easier to conduct business in the city," the statement said.

We have launched the Rozgaar Bazaar portal, a platform that connects job providers and job seekers, Sisodia said, adding that over 1.40 lakh people got employed through the portal.