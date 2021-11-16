STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi lands on Purvanchal Expressway airstrip in IAF plane

The 3.2-km airstrip has been constructed on the expressway to facilitate emergency landing of fighter aircraft.

Published: 16th November 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi gets out of the IAF C-130 Hercules plane after landing on the Purvanchal expressway. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

SULTANPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday landed on the Purvanchal Expressway airstrip in an IAF C-130 Hercules plane to inaugurate the highway in Uttar Pradesh.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the prime minister at the airstrip.

The prime minister inaugurated the 341-km expressway linking state capital Lucknow with Ghazipur.

It has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore.

From the airstrip venue, the prime minister witnessed an air show by different aircrafts including Mirage 2000, Jaguar aircraft and others.

India Matters
