STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC dismisses appeals against appointment of DGP Dinkar Gupta in Punjab

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao dismissed the appeals filed by IPS officers Siddharth Chattopadhyay and Mohammad Mustafa, who challenged the order.

Published: 16th November 2021 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked appeals challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order upholding the appointment of Dinkar Gupta as the state Director General of Police.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao dismissed the appeals filed by IPS officers Siddharth Chattopadhyay and Mohammad Mustafa, who challenged the order appointing Gupta as the Punjab DGP.

"The appeals are dismissed ," the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna said.

The apex court had reserved its order on the appeals after hearing all the parties on September 15.

Senior IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota has been given the additional charge of the Punjab DGP after Gupta, a 1987 batch IPS officer, proceeded on leave.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 21, 2020 had stayed the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that had set aside the appointment of senior IPS officer Gupta as the Punjab police chief.

A two-member bench of CAT had pronounced the order on an appeal by Mustafa and Chattopadhyaya, who had challenged Gupta's appointment on the grounds that they were "ignored" despite being senior to Gupta.

The police officers also opposed the contention of the empanelment committee, which had sent a report to the UPSC, saying the officers lacked experience in core policing areas.

While Mustafa is a 1985 batch officer, Chattopadhyaya is a 1986 batch officer.

Gupta is a 1987 batch officer.

Gupta was appointed the DGP in 2019.

He superseded five senior officers, including Mustafa and Chattopadhyaya.

In his previous stint, Gupta was posted as the director general of police, (intelligence) Punjab.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Dinkar Gupta Punjab Police
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp