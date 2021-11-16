Social media is anarchic, should be completely banned, says Gurumurthy

By Online Desk

Social media is "anarchic" and a complete ban should be imposed on it as it poses a risk to "everybody's image, national security and national interest", said Thuglak Editor S Gurumurthy on Tuesday.

Addressing a seminar organised by Press Council of India (PCI) to celebrate the National Press Day, Gurumurthy traced the changes media has undergone from the pre-Independence era to the present day.

Some of the participants in the seminar, however, differed from Gurumurthy's suggestion, saying while measures need to be taken to check the circulation of unverified information, a complete ban on social media would not be an appropriate step to check the spread of misinformation.

Underlining the positive aspects of social media, one of the participants said it has offered individuals a platform to freely express their views on any topic.

Gurumurty was invited as a guest of honour at the event hosted by the media watchdog which is headed by Justice (retd) Chandramauli Kumar Prasad.