Social media is anarchic, should be completely banned, says Gurumurthy

Gurumurthy felt that social media poses a risk to "everybody's image, national security and national interest".

Published: 16th November 2021 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

S Gurumurthy (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Social media is "anarchic" and a complete ban should be imposed on it as it poses a risk to "everybody's image, national security and national interest", said Thuglak Editor S Gurumurthy on Tuesday.

Addressing a seminar organised by Press Council of India (PCI) to celebrate the National Press Day, Gurumurthy traced the changes media has undergone from the pre-Independence era to the present day.

The Press Council of India (PCI) on Tuesday celebrated the National Press Day, with eminent personalities recalling the media's contribution and evolution in the country.

The PCI organised a seminar on the topic, 'Who is not afraid of media?', to mark the occasion.

Some of the participants in the seminar, however, differed from Gurumurthy's suggestion, saying while measures need to be taken to check the circulation of unverified information, a complete ban on social media would not be an appropriate step to check the spread of misinformation.

Underlining the positive aspects of social media, one of the participants said it has offered individuals a platform to freely express their views on any topic.

Gurumurty was invited as a guest of honour at the event hosted by the media watchdog which is headed by Justice (retd) Chandramauli Kumar Prasad.

Comments

