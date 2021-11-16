STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two terrorist associates arrested in Sopore: Jammu and Kashmir Police

'During the search, incriminating materials including a hand grenade were recovered from their possession,' the spokesman said.

Published: 16th November 2021 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Tuesday arrested two terrorist associates linked with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) from Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a grenade and other "incriminating material" from their possession, a police spokesman said.

"Based on specific information, a joint checkpoint was established by Police along with 22RR and 179Bn CRPF at Shalimar Colony crossing area of Sopore. During checking, two suspicious individuals were apprehended," the spokesman said.

He said they were identified as Asif Rasheed War and Altaf Hussain Najar, residents of Natnoosa in neighbouring Kupwara district.

"During the search, incriminating materials including a hand grenade were recovered from their possession," the spokesman said.

On preliminary questioning, both the arrested accused "revealed that they were working as terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT and intended to lob the grenade at an undisclosed location in Kupwara with an intention to cause casualties," he added.

