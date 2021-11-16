STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Violence during bandh: Senior Maharashtra BJP leaders, Amravati mayor granted bail

According to Amravati police, former ministers Anil Bonde and Pravin Pote and Mayor Chetan Gawande, who were detained on Sunday evening, were arrested on Monday.

Published: 16th November 2021 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

 BJP flag (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Two former BJP ministers and the mayor of Amravati were among 13 party leaders arrested on Monday in connection with violence during the BJP bandh from a day ago.

According to Amravati police, former ministers Anil Bonde and Pravin Pote and Mayor Chetan Gawande, who were detained on Sunday evening, were arrested on Monday. They were later granted bail by an Amravati court. 

The BJP leaders and workers deliberately targeted and vandalised shops owned by Muslims, police said. Earlier during Muslim protests against Tripura violence, the mob had also targeted the shops owned by a local BJP leader and damaged shops and burned vehicles.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the violence was aimed at the UP elections. NCP minister Nawab Malik shared BJP leader Ashish Shelar’s photograph with Muslim organization Raza academy alleging BJP is behind this violence.

