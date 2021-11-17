After over four months, Indore sees first COVID death as fully vaccinated succumbs to virus

By PTI

INDORE: A 69-year-old fully vaccinated man has died of the COVID-19 infection in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said on Tuesday.

Indore district's nodal officer for COVID-19, Dr Amit Malakar, said the man died on Sunday night at the city's Manorama Raje TB Hospital while undergoing treatment for the infection.

This was also the first coronavirus-related death in Indore district in more than four-and-a-half months, he said.

The officer said, "The patient was admitted in a critical condition at the hospital on November 9 after being infected with the coronavirus. He was also battling chronic diabetes."

Malakar said the elderly man had taken both doses of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, but his life could not be saved during treatment.

Before this, the last COVID-19 fatality in Indore was reported on June 29, he said.

Indore has been the most affected district in the state, but very few new cases of coronavirus are being reported here these days.

Officials said one new coronavirus patient was found in Indore in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of cases to 1,53,278, including 1,392 fatalities.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,981 on Tuesday with the addition of four cases, while one death took the toll to 10,525, an official said.

The recovery count increased to 7,82,379 after eight patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 77 active cases, he said.

With 49,662 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,10,90,377, the official added.

An official release said 7,62,89,744 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,51,281 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,981, new cases 04, death toll 10,525, recovered 7,82,379, active cases 77, number of tests so far 2,10,90,377.