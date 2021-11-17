STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ahead of Goa polls, Centre tweaks private forest construction rule

This guideline permits use of up to 250 sqm area for residential purpose by homestead owners for bona fide use and not for commercial ventures.

Published: 17th November 2021 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Forest, Green Cover, Afforestation

File Photo. (Representational Image)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With an eye on Goa Assembly elections next year, the Centre has decided to relax norms for carrying out construction in identified private forest area after concerns were raised by locals across the state. 

With the state up for a multi-party contest and realising that delay in addressing concerns of people could prove electorally troublesome, the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Union environment ministry has recommended that one-time permission be given for construction of homestead/residential houses of up to 250 sqm to owners of the private area (deemed forest) in Goa.    

The FAC cited a similar decision taken in Uttarakhand, another election-bound state, where a comprehensive guideline handbook has been issued by the ministry to deal with specific cases pertaining to private forest area in Mussoorie.

This guideline permits use of up to 250 sqm area for residential purpose by homestead owners for bona fide use and not for commercial ventures.

In Goa, a substantial percentage of land comes under private forest ownership. About 46 sq km has been identified as private forests and a review process is in progress.

In a letter to the Centre in April, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that since private forest attracts provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, owners of private forest are facing hardships, both financial and physical, as well as spend precious time in approaching Central government for diversion of even a very small part of their private forest area for genuine needs.

“Similar to other project proponents, they are also required to pay applicable cost of Net Present Value, land and cost for Compensatory Afforestation. In view of above, it was requested that appropriate policy interventions and relaxation in the relevant Acts/rules may be considered to provide appropriate relief and financial incentives to people of Goa, whose land have been identified as private forests,” his letter said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forest Advisory Committee Goa Elections Goa Elections 2022 Goa Polls Goa Polls 2022
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp