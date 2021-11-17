Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Portal on unsung heroes of freedom movement

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Centre holding various activities to celebrate 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, the culture ministry is creating a digital repository of ‘unsung heroes’ who participated in the freedom struggle at local levels.

The ministry has asked district collectors in all states to send details of freedom fighters from their areas who have remained ‘unknown’ and found no mention in history books. Ministry officials said seeking names from each district is done to enhance public participation in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, as sought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“To identify unknown people who are part of our glorious history, the process has been expanded. We have written to district collectors across states and sought information on unsung heroes,” said the official.

The ministry is also seeking names and histories of small monuments or historical sites related to the freedom struggle.

All information collected will be uploaded on the portal and mobile application — Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav — developed by the ministry. The 75-week celebrations began in March. The programme will continue till August 15, 2023.

“If any incident happened in their district or there exists a small monument, which has association with the Independence struggle but it is felt that references about them are not available in history records and people don’t have knowledge about them, we are creating a repository on the portal,” said Rohit Kumar Singh, additional secretary, ministry of culture, last week.

The ministry has received responses from over 100 districts.