STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal: Idols found vandalised in Swarupnagar, tension in area

The idols were being prepared for 'Rash Utsav' in Sarapool in the Swarupnagar police station area.

Published: 17th November 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BASIRHAT: Idols of Hindu gods being prepared for an upcoming festival were found vandalised in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday morning, triggering tension in the area, police said.

The idols were being prepared for 'Rash Utsav' in Sarapool in the Swarupnagar police station area, they said.

After locals informed the police, the vandalised idols were taken away and an investigation was started, they added.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the incident, police said.

"We got information that some idols of Hindu gods were vandalised by unknown miscreants. Our officers are in the area at the moment, probing the matter," SP of Basirhat police district Joby Thomas told PTI.

"If anybody is found guilty, we will take legal action," he added.

Tension prevailed in the area as locals protested the vandalism, a North 24 Parganas district official said.

"The situation is under control at the moment and there is no problem," Thomas said.

Swarupnagar is near India's border with Bangladesh, which saw a series of attacks on Durga Puja pandals in October.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp