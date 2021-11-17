STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress didn't empower people in last 70 years, alleges BJP chief J P Nadda

At the event, he paid homage to party veterans from the area late Bholanath Vij and termed him as a person who embraced all and helped them without caring for his interests.

Published: 17th November 2021 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday accused Congress of doling out freebies to garner votes instead of empowering the people of India in the last 70 years.

Addressing a 'Sarthak Chaupal' program near Model Town in Delhi, he said the Narendra Modi government-supported people in becoming self-reliant and empowered them through initiatives like Ujjwala Yojna and Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

These schemes represent a changing India, the BJP national president said. "What did the Congress do in 70 years? They would only dole out freebies and get votes in elections. They did not help people stand on their own, become empowered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up and provide toilets to 10 crore families," he said.

"The poor and needy do not need money, they need empowerment. The Ayushman Yojna benefits 55 crore, people, including barbers and rickshaw pullers. Villages have been electrified, gas cylinders have been provided to eight crore families. This is the image of changing India," Nadda said.

At the event, he paid homage to party veterans from the area late Bholanath Vij and termed him as a person who embraced all and helped them without caring for his interests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress JP Nadda
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp