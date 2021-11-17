STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dismissed cop Sachin Waze sent to judicial custody in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate, probing the case, had shown Sachin Waze as an accused in its charge-sheet, but never arrested him in the matter.

Published: 17th November 2021 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special PMLA court here on Wednesday remanded dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze to judicial custody in a money laundering case, in which former Maharashtra home Minister Anil Deshmukh is also an accused.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the case, had shown Waze as an accused in its charge-sheet, but never arrested him in the matter.

Pursuant to a production warrant, Waze was produced before special judge MG Deshpande in connection with the money laundering case.

The 49-year-old former Assistant Police Inspector was then remanded to judicial custody by the court hearing cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"As he himself wants to appear in this case and file bail application, he is remanded to judicial custody in this offence," the court said.

However, five other accused in the case were granted interim bail by the court.

The money laundering case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of Rs 100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh (71), arrested earlier this month by the ED for his alleged role in the case, is currently in jail under judicial custody.

Waze is also an accused in a case related to recovery of an explosives-laden SUV from near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai in February this year and subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, the owner of the vehicle.

The former cop was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in March and is currently in judicial custody in the explosives-murder case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Sachin Waze
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp