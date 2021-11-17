STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Drones banned till November 25 in Noida, Greater Noida ahead of PM Modi's visit

Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the foundation laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport coming up in the Jewar area of the district.

Published: 17th November 2021 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

D-4 drone system's aim is to detect rogue drones that are likely to attack most vulnerable places. (File Photo | PTI)

Drone experts and private tech firms will also be a part of the endeavour to be spearheaded by the Cyberdome (File Photo)

By PTI

NOIDA: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Wednesday prohibited the use of private drones till November 25, citing security reasons ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Jewar.

The police invoked powers under CrPC section 144, which is implemented in the district adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, to prohibit the use of private drones.

Modi is scheduled to attend the foundation laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport coming up in the Jewar area of the district.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the event, according to officials.

"PM Modi is scheduled to visit Gautam Buddh Nagar on November 25. In view of the security situation, banning use of private drones is essential. Hence, under CrPC section 144, operation of all drones by private individuals or companies will remain prohibited from November 17 to 25," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) Shraddha Pandey stated in an official order.

Violation of the order will lead to legal proceedings under IPC section 188 against the offenders, the officer stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp